Keynote: Jeremy Lim

After listening to two days of individual and panel presentations at the GTNF in Seoul, Jeremy Lim, director of global health at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, discarded his prepared comments so that he could react to what he had heard. He titled his revised presentation “Ji Tong Ya Jiang,” a Chinese saying that translates to English as “A Chicken Talking to a Duck” and that expresses the gulf in understanding that exists between two parties.

Lim reminded his audience that in 2017 when Philip Morris International announced the establishment of an independent Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, the World Health Organization reacted negatively and forcefully by saying, “the WHO will not partner with the foundation. Governments should not partner with the foundation, and the public health community should follow this lead.” “I feel viscerally the pain many of you feel in why something so evidently the ‘right thing’ to do is facing so much resistance,” Lim said. “It’s much bigger than all of us in the room; these issues date back decades and will take many years of bridge-building, effective mediation and all-round goodwill to put public health above our differences.”

Lim later turned his attention to what he described as harm reduction versus harm elimination, an area where the rights and wrongs are more nuanced. “Many in my world of public health and healthcare don’t see switching from combustible cigarettes to heated-tobacco products or vapes as a satisfactory endpoint,” he said. “For them, smoking cessation is the only goal to be worked toward, and the English ‘swap to stop’ is valid only if sufficient numbers ultimately stop. I disagree with this view but accept that many others in my community hold this very dearly.”

Lim made three recommendations, the first of which being for the industry to work with regulators on “sandboxes” [testing environments] as Douglas Ming had described them the previous day. “And in these sandboxes, be transparent,” he said. “Use the opportunity to ‘test and improve’ without worry that some products will perform less [well] than desired. Through these sandboxes, industry will also get to know policymakers and regulators better, and the mutual understanding can only bode well for the future.”

Secondly, he recommended funding the establishment of combined databases of health outcomes and tobacco harm reduction products use. “As mentioned yesterday at David Sweanor’s panel discussion, there is a veritable mountain of data behind company doors, which if combined with national medical records would be such an incredibly powerful resource to shine the light of truth,” he said.

Thirdly, he called for the industry to organize. “I recall Delon Human’s comments from yesterday about how slow industry alignment has been here, especially compared to the food or pharmaceutical sectors,” he said. “I am also reminded of Benjamin Franklin’s words—‘We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.’”

These snippets from Lim’s presentation were taken from his written notes and might, therefore, differ slightly from what he said.