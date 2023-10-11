  • October 11, 2023

GTNF 2023: Changing the Conversation

GTNF 2023: Changing the Conversation

From Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2023, stakeholders from around the world gathered in Seoul to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nicotine business, particularly as they relate to tobacco harm reduction. The event attracted a wide variety of experts, including public health professionals, consumer advocates and financial analysts along with top regulators, such as the director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, Brian King. Below are highlights from the conference.

Tags:

© 2020, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved