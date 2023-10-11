GTNF 2023: Changing the Conversation
From Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2023, stakeholders from around the world gathered in Seoul to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nicotine business, particularly as they relate to tobacco harm reduction. The event attracted a wide variety of experts, including public health professionals, consumer advocates and financial analysts along with top regulators, such as the director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, Brian King. Below are highlights from the conference.
Panel: Communication: “Meet the Press”
Engaging with the Fourth Estate
Bonus Content: Rob Burton
Meeting the highest standards of integrity
Bonus Content: Christopher Russell
Demonstrating the smoking-reduction potential of new products
Panel: Pathways to Sustainability
Navigating to a sustainable future
Keynote: Eve Wang
Improving atomization efficiency and power efficiency
Bonus Content: Stefan Bomhard
Continued focus on consumers
Keynote: Kingsley Wheaton (given by Jonathan Atwood)
Balancing harm reduction and unintended consequences of access
Panel: Talking Nicotine: Perception vs. Reality
Tackling deadly misconceptions and misunderstandings
Keynote: Hiroya Kumamaru,
The contribution of HNB products to Japan’s remarkable decline in smoking.
Fireside Chat: Robert Pye, Luis Sanches and Chris Greer
Being part of the ESG solution
Panel: Putting Consumers First
Empowering users to make informed decisions.
Panel: Reinforcing Scientific Research
Producing and communicating demonstrably robust research
Keynote: Julian Cheung
Tackling the illicit trade in tobacco products
Keynote: Brian King
An update from the director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products