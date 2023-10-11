Keynote: Eve Wang

Eve Wang, executive director of Smoore International and vice president of Smoore Technology, gave a keynote speech on balancing innovation and social responsibility.

Wang began by discussing the vapor industry as a whole, noting that the industry is young at only 20 years old. Smoore, she said, has been an industry player for 17 years.

“We are at a very critical path for the vapor industry,” she said. The vapor industry has grown rapidly over the past 20 years. The first decade saw rapid growth while the following 10 years were characterized by diversification and sophistication along with greater regulation. Products became more compact and portable, usability improved, and open systems evolved into pod mods.

Wang cited Frost and Sullivan data from March of this year, which showed that as of last year, the vapor industry was worth $52 billion, nearly double what it was in 2018. “There is no doubt the market is fast growing with huge potential,” said Wang.

With growth comes media attention, as Wang noted, highlighting headlines that called for bans and restrictions, overwhelmingly regarding disposables. Smoore, Wang explained, is tackling the issue by improving atomization efficiency and power efficiency. Atomization efficiency involves improving the utilization of e-liquid while power efficiency means increasing energy density and reducing battery size.

“Do we have answers to all the challenges?” she asked. “I’m afraid it’s too early to tell.” She urged the industry to keep innovating and for every player to take their responsibility seriously.

“As long as the conversation goes on, we are confident that together we can make the best outcome.”