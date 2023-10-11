Panel: Communication: “Meet the Press”

Moderated by Brett O’Donnell, president of O’Donnell and Associates and consultant at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the members of this panel were Benjamin Butterworth, senior reporter for iNews; Angela Harbutt, consultant; Sanjay Kumar, journalist at The Korea Herald; David Maddox, political editor at Express Online; and Steffy Thevar, senior correspondent at The Times of India.

O’Donnell began by stating that the industry views the press as a necessary evil. He urged the audience to listen to the panel carefully, as many in the industry have an unrealistic view of how the media operates. He stressed that the industry should be taking an offensive stance, pushing its message effectively through media channels rather than simply complaining about the messages communicated.

Butterworth noted the changing nature of the media landscape, with most under-35-year-olds getting their news from TikTok rather than traditional news outlets. Related to this, video was also becoming an ideal format through which to tell a story. Butterworth explained that the news cycle was getting faster, suggesting that social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok were great tools to communicate directly with audiences. Despite this, he stressed that it remained vital for the industry to build relationships with journalists.

Butterworth highlighted that, often, the industry ineffectively communicates stories that would be in the public interest, such as the health benefits of vaping. He noted that because of poor communication, the media was often reluctant to engage with the industry.

He urged the industry to research analytics on what was being read; have research and statistics readily available in anticipation of when journalists reach out; communicate stories that are relevant to their audiences and be more proactive telling its stories.

Harbutt explained that for media to accept a story, it must be new and it must actually be a story. To gain traction, a story requires a headline-grabbing fact, authority, illustration, relevance and a “catastrophic narrative.” A story, she noted, requires “oxygen” to grow. Such oxygen could be picked up from other outlets or supplied by online shares, for example. This could occur naturally but was often created and subsequently developed.

Harbutt noted that while the industry had invested in its corporate relationships, it had failed to invest in its relationships with the general press. She advised the industry to start building relationships with those just going into journalism with whom they could then work for many years. She also suggested appointing a spokesperson that was trusted by journalists and the public.

Kumar explained that trust in the media comes with experience, communication and verification of sources. He argued that the bridge was missing between the media and industry due to a lack of communication. Kumar urged the industry to understand that to maintain trust with the public, coverage would not always be positive. However, frequent and authentic reporting could help to build the relationships between the media and the industry. He added that, in South Korea, the press rarely reported about the industry unless there was a price rise or civic groups were involved. He believed that this was something that could change with improved communication.

Maddox said the industry needed to understand that the media was selling a product. All journalists have target audiences that they channel their stories toward. He noted that, for too long, reporting on tobacco had been left to health journalists. Reporters often fail to obtain industry comments due to the sector’s “bad guy” reputation. Maddox noted that this is a mutual problem because the industry does not reach out to the press enough.

He praised the GTNF for leading the way in media transparency in the industry. He drew comparisons to the WHO, which has no media transparency. But he also noted that the tobacco industry was one of the worst performers in getting its message across. The industry, he said, tends to provide only bland stories and is not making the most of opportunities to work with the media. Maddox emphasized that the industry needed experienced PR professionals who understood how to craft a story effectively.

Thevar identified the drivers behind when and how news gets broken: importance, information, target audience, newsworthiness and competition among outlets. She highlighted that it is becoming increasingly challenging for journalists to get people to read the news.

Thevar highlighted the lack of communication in the industry. She questioned why the industry was not reaching out to health reporters to put forward the health benefits of THR. She suggested that one of the reasons the industry fails to get the desired coverage is that it tends to reach out to the wrong reporters. She also questioned why India was rarely mentioned in industry reporting despite being one of the largest consumers and exporters of tobacco.

Thevar explained that a lack of communication from the industry suggested that it was suspicious and ashamed. She urged the industry to talk openly about its new products. Finally, Thevar advised the industry to appoint a person who could give accurate information when the media needed it. She suggested that more regular communications between the industry and the media would build trust over time.