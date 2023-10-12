Habanos Adds New Operational Marketing Director

Habanos, S.A., the distribution arm of Cuban cigars, announced today that Beatriz Garrido García has been appointed as the new operational marketing director.

Garrido has a degree in Scientific and Technical Information. She has been linked to the world of Habanos since 1997, starting as a commercial information specialist for the Operational Marketing Division, according to a press release.

In 2001, she served as a market intelligence specialist belonging to the Strategic Marketing management.

Later on, her career was consolidated and in 2009 she was appointed to the position of market supervisor at Tabacalera S.L.U., until 2013.

She then began to work in commercial management as an international saleswoman. In 2017, she served as corporate director for Phoenicia Trading, the exclusive distributor of Habanos for Africa and Middle East.

Later, she held the position of commercial director of Cigarte Ibérica based in Spain. Before being appointed as operational marketing director, Garrido served as international market supervisor.