BAT Appoints Chief People Officer

BAT has appointed Cora Koppe-Stahrenberg to the new role of chief people officer. She will join the BAT management board on Nov. 1, 2023.

Bringing critical experiences from other sectors and industries, Koppe-Stahrenberg was most recently global head of human resources of Fresenius Medical Care, a publicly listed global healthcare company with over 125,000 employees. While at Fresenius Medical Care, Koppe-Stahrenberg established a new global HR function and implemented a global people strategy, which focused on the creation of a collaborative and empowering culture delivered through a number of change initiatives. Previously, Koppe-Stahrenberg held various international senior HR positions at Marsh and McLennan Companies, Emirates Investment Authority and General Electric.

“I am delighted to welcome Cora to the management board,” said BAT CEO Tadeu Marroco in a statement. “This is a significant management team enhancing appointment for BAT. Culture and collaboration are at the heart of my leadership agenda; Cora shares these values and will play a key role in the group’s transformation to build ‘A Better Tomorrow.’ I have no doubt that Cora will bring a fresh perspective having worked internationally in multiple sectors outside our industry and will bring new insights and capability to our management team.

“I look forward to working with Cora to deliver a winning culture and a dynamic, modern BAT.”

The chief people officer will report to the chief executive.