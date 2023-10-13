Clifford Douglas to lead Foundation for a Smoke-Free World

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World has named Clifford E. Douglas as president and CEO. Douglas most recently served as director of the University of Michigan Tobacco Research Network and as adjunct professor in the department of health management and policy at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Prior to that he was the American Cancer Society vice president for tobacco control. Early in his career Douglas worked to eliminate smoking on airline flights and was an attorney and advisor in landmark lawsuits against tobacco manufacturers.

Douglas has also managed a $6 million campaign to eliminate smoking on college campuses, and worked to help Americans understand the relationship between smoking and Covid-19. Douglas has served as the assistant director of the Coalition on Smoking and Health; he was also the associate director of the American Lung Association national public affairs office and has been the tobacco control advisor to the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and the U.S. Surgeon General.

“For decades Cliff Douglas has been a strong and influential voice in the work to eliminate smoking in America and globally,” said Pam Parizek, chair of the Foundation board of directors, in a statement. “He understands both the science and societal elements of tobacco issues. His credentials are exceptional, and we are pleased he will lead our foundation effort to fund meaningful research and engage in evidence-based education efforts that help those at greatest risk stop smoking.”

The Foundation is a nonprofit, independent grantmaking organization, dedicated to ending the illness and death caused by smoking.