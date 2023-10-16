Pakistan: Track-and-Trace Rolled out by Year’s End

Pakistan’s track-and-trace system is expected to be fully installed throughout the tobacco industry by the end of December 2023.

Two multinationals and one local tobacco company have already installed the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) new automated system while six local companies have installed manual track-and-trace systems.

Some local companies have raised concerns about the cost of the systems, prompting The Business Recorder to urge the government to offer discounts or installment payments on the equipment.

According to the FBR, revenue from the tobacco sector has increased following the implementation of the system, with a major increase in the rates of the federal excise duty on cigarettes.