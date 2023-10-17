Proposed Menthol Rule Advances to U.S. Budget Office

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) sent its rules to prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for final review, reports CNN.

The final rules will be issued following this last regulatory step.

The American Lung Association (ALA) said this regulation may be the most significant action the FDA has taken in the 14 years since it was given the authority to regulate tobacco.

“It’s a big, vital and critical step on the way to banning these products,” said ALA Assistant Vice President of National Advocacy Erika Sward. “ Truly, it’s momentous.”

According to a 2022 study published in Tobacco Control, prohibiting menthol cigarettes would save up to 654,000 lives in the U.S. within 40 years, including the lives of 255,000 members of the Black community.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids called for the White House and the OMB to expedite their review and issue the final rule by the end of 2023.