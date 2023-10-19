Call for Applications to THR Scholarship Program

Knowledge Action Change (KAC) is inviting students to apply for its tobacco harm reduction scholarship program (THRSP).

Successful candidates will receive a 12-month bespoke mentoring program to undertake a tobacco harm reduction-related project of their own design plus $12,000 in financial support. New scholars are also invited to the Global Forum on Nicotine in Warsaw, Poland, where they will learn more about tobacco harm reduction and meet leading figures from the field.

Applications for the 2024–2025 program close on Nov. 30, with 25 places available. On completion of the first scholarship, graduates of the THRSP potentially have access to up to a further three years of funded support from KAC through the one-year enhanced scholarship program and the two-year Kevin Molloy fellowship.

Potential scholars must complete a short online course and quiz about tobacco harm reduction at the applications portal before submitting their project ideas.