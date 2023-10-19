Cheryl Stinchfield honored as ‘senior-level leader’

Cheryl Stinchfield, regional account manager at Premier Manufacturing, was recognized as a senior-level leader at the U.S. National Association of Convenience Stores’ annual convention, U.S. Tobacco Cooperative announced on its website.

Organized by Convenience Store News, the Top Women in Convenience program honors individuals across retailer, distributor and supplier businesses for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The 10th class of Top Women in Convenience included 86 established and emerging female leaders in the convenience store industry. The honorees were selected from a pool of nominees based on their innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and selfless charitable participation, along with other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

At the award ceremony of more than 450-plus people, Stinchfield was accompanied by Oscar House, Russ Mancuso, Steve Lucas, Mark Schueller and Irene Stinchfield.