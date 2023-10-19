Researchers Identify Vape Flavors Used to Quit Smoking

A recent survey revealed that the most utilized flavors to quit smoking in the U.S. are those of fruit, baked goods and chocolate.

A team of European researchers affiliated with the Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR), the University of West Attica and the University of Patras conducted an online survey on a sample of about 70,000 adult vapers in the U.S. The study focused on comparing flavor use between current-smoking vapers (dual use) and former-smoking vapers and on specifically examining patterns of flavor use among former-smoking vapers at the time of quitting smoking.