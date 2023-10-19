Researchers Identify Vape Flavors Used to Quit Smoking
A recent survey revealed that the most utilized flavors to quit smoking in the U.S. are those of fruit, baked goods and chocolate.
A team of European researchers affiliated with the Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR), the University of West Attica and the University of Patras conducted an online survey on a sample of about 70,000 adult vapers in the U.S. The study focused on comparing flavor use between current-smoking vapers (dual use) and former-smoking vapers and on specifically examining patterns of flavor use among former-smoking vapers at the time of quitting smoking.
“This is the largest survey ever conducted on the use of electronic cigarettes in terms of sample size,” said study author Konstantinos Farsalinos in a statement. “The most interesting data is that when a smoker decides to quit smoking using modified-risk electronic tools, they gravitate toward flavors different from tobacco, with a clear preference for fruit, dessert and chocolate flavors. We can deduce, therefore, that these specific flavors are more useful for those who want to quit or avoid relapses.”
When it comes to regulating vape flavors, Riccardo Polosa, founder of the CoEHAR, urged lawmakers to strike a balance between the need to protect young people and the desire to help adult smokers quit.