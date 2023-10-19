TACJA launches nicotine pouches in Europe
TACJA has launched nicotine pouches in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden.
The products offer eight flavors in two taste series—Mellow and Frozen—and nicotine concentrations of 20 mg/g, 18 mg/g and 12 mg/g. According to TACJA, the products contain pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and comply with the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice.
“We are thrilled to introduce TACJA, offering a diverse range of flavors and a delightful sensory presence,” said Charles An of TACJA in a statement. “Our nicotine pouches are designed to provide users with moments of quality and unconstraint,” he added.