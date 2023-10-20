Court Hands FDA Win in Logic Menthol MDO Lawsuit

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has defeated Logic Technology Development after the e-cigarette manufacturer asked the courts to block the regulatory agency’s market ban on Logic’s menthol-flavored e-cigarette products, according to media reports.

Logic filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, alleging the FDA violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it denied Logic’s premarket tobacco product application to market its menthol-flavored vaping products. The court denied that petition Thursday after concluding the FDA “based decisions on scientific judgments.”

Logic alleged it was arbitrary and capricious for the FDA to apply the same regulatory framework to menthol that it used to remove fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes from commerce. The Third Circuit Court entered a stay on the FDA’s marketing denial orders (MDOs) in December 2022. The MDOs were the FDA’s first-ever MDOs directed at menthol e-cigarette products.