Packaging Market to Top $21 Billion by 2032

The global tobacco packaging market will reach a value of around $21.05 billion by 2029 increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2 percent, according to a new report by Precedence Research.

The Asia Pacific region has established itself as the dominant market, commanding a 34 percent market share in 2022, and it is poised to experience the most rapid growth throughout the projected period. In particular, China stands out as the largest tobacco exporter and manufacturer. The nation is projected to become the global leader in the tobacco packaging market by 2032.

Many tobacco packaging developments are driven by regulation, according to Precedence Research. For instance, in July 2022, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, enacted regulatory changes to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules, 2008, introducing updated health warning requirements for all tobacco product packaging within the country.