PMI Applies to Sell IQOS Iluma in the U.S.

Philip Morris International Oct. 20 submitted premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) and modified risk tobacco product applications (MRTPAs) for IQOS Iluma heated tobacco products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

IQOS Iluma products are PMI’s most-innovative heated tobacco products. They deliver substantially similar reductions in the formation of harmful and potentially harmful constituents as earlier versions of IQOS products authorized by FDA

According to PMI, IQOS Iluma has demonstrated higher rates of full switching by adults who smoke and improved consumer satisfaction in many countries.

IQOS Iluma products rely on a fundamentally different heating technology from previous versions of IQOS products and contain numerous technological advancements including improved device and battery longevity.

IQOS Iluma products are currently available in 27 markets internationally

PMI’s applications are supported by a thorough scientific assessment, including aerosol chemistry, in vitro toxicology, a pharmacokinetic study, and consumer perception and behavior studies, as well as the comprehensive scientific dataset generated with previous versions of the IQOS system

The IQOS Iluma devices operate on the Smartcore Induction System that heats tobacco from within Terea Smartcore Sticks—heated tobacco sticks designed to be used only with IQOS Iluma devices

PMI has submitted applications for three Iluma devices and five variants of the tobacco sticks: Terea Blue, Terea Green, Terea Sienna, Terea Bronze, Terea Amber