Nabil Sakkab To Retire From Altria Board

Nabil Y. Sakkab will retire as a member of Altria Group’s board of directors following the completion of his current term. Consequently, Sakkab will not stand for re-election to the board of directors at Altria’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, which Altria anticipates holding on May 16, 2024.

“Nabil’s contributions have significantly benefited Altria over the past 15 years,” said Kathryn McQuade, Altria’s independent chair of the board, in a statement. “We thank him for his long and distinguished service and wish him the very best upon his retirement.”

Sakkab chairs Altria’s innovation committee and is a member of the company’s executive, finance and nominating, corporate governance and social responsibility committees. He held a variety of positions at The Procter & Gamble Co. beginning in 1974. He retired in November 2007 as senior vice president, corporate research and development. He is a director of several privately held companies. He served as a director of Deinove from 2010 to April 2016, Givaudan from 2008 to March 2015 and Pharnext from 2012 to July 2020.