Altria Revenues Down 4.1 Percent

Altria Group reported net revenues of $6.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down 4.1 percent from the comparable 2022 quarter. The decrease was driven primarily by lower net revenues in the company’s smokeable products segment.

Altria’s domestic cigarette shipment volume decreased 11.6 percent from quarter to quarter, driven by the industry’s overall decline rate, retail share losses, calendar differences and trade inventory movements, among other factors.

Following the completion of its Njoy Holdings acquisition on June 1, 2023, Altria has been strengthening Njoy’s global supply chain to support the anticipated volume increase associated with its expansion plans for the Njoy Ace brand.

The company shipped 7.5 million Ace pods during the quarter. The retail share of Ace pods in U.S. muti-outlet and convenience stores was essentially unchanged since the completion of the Njoy transaction.

The U.S. cigarette retail share of Altria’s Marlboro brand dropped 0.3 points, to 42.3 percent versus the prior-year quarter, primary due to increased macroeconomic pressures on disposable income and increased competitive activity.

Net revenues in the oral tobacco products segment increased 2.2 percent, driven by higher pricing and lower promotional investments.

“Our highly profitable traditional tobacco businesses were resilient in a dynamic operating environment during the third quarter and first nine months, providing fuel for our business transformation and significant cash returns to our shareholders,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford in a statement.

“I believe we have the appropriate strategies and people in place to execute our growth plans. I continue to believe that we can achieve our vision and create long-term value for our shareholders.”