Taiwan Worried About Growing Popularity of Tobacco Flavors

Health authorities in Taiwan are worried about the growing popularity of flavored tobacco products, especially among young students and women, reports Taiwan News.

In a 2022 survey, 18.2 percent of those aged 18 and older who smoke reported using flavored tobacco products, up from the 15.6 percent recorded in 2020. Female respondents exhibited a higher usage rate, with 43.8 percent showing an interest in these products, compared to 14.3 percent reported among males, according to the Health Promotion Administration (HPA).

Data from 2021 revealed that 40 percent of adolescent smokers in Taiwan were using flavored tobacco products. Among, junior high and senior high school female students the usage rates were 57.2 percent and 60.7 percent, respectively, surpassing their male counterparts.

The HPA emphasizes that flavored tobacco products are as harmful to health as nonflavored varieties, adding that young smokers are at an increased risk of developing addictions to other substances.

Lawmakers have initiated a public consultation on plans to ban specific fragrances, such as chocolate and mint.