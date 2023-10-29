King: Progress Implementing Reagan-Udall Suggestions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) has made significant progress in addressing the recommendations made by an expert panel facilitated by the Reagan-Udall Foundation, CTP Director Brian King said in a recent update.

Key areas of focus include cross-cutting initiatives, science and application review, regulations and guidance, compliance and enforcement, public education campaigns, and resource development.

According to King, the CTP is working on a new strategic plan set to be released by December 2023, which includes cross-cutting themes like science, transparency, stakeholder engagement and health equity. The center has solicited extensive feedback from both internal and external stakeholders, aiming to create a robust and inclusive plan.

Regarding science and application review, the CTP has processed more than 26 million deemed products’ applications and is committed to addressing the remaining applications efficiently while ensuring scientific accuracy and legal compliance. It has also developed resources and engaged with stakeholders to enhance the premarket application review process.

In the realm of compliance and enforcement, the CTP has taken various actions to curb the sale of illegal tobacco products, particularly those appealing to youth. They have issued warning letters and complaints for civil money penalties, demonstrating their commitment to enforcing the law.

Public education campaigns continue to play a crucial role in preventing youth tobacco product use. The CTP is actively seeking input and aims to share updated campaign information soon.

The CTP recognizes the importance of their staff and is working on enhancing their workforce development. They are also exploring options for securing user fees to support regulation efforts and requesting additional funding in the president’s fiscal year 2024 budget.