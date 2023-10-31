BAT Germany Taps Arvato as Vape Logistics Provider

BAT Germany has selected Arvato as its logistics and fulfillment partner for its e-commerce operations encompassing e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Since the end of June, BAT Germany online orders have been processed centrally from the site in Marienfeld, Guetersloh district. At this site, Arvato, a leading supply chain and e-commerce service provider, operates a state-of-the-art distribution center spanning approximately 32,000 square meters, serving multiple clients in the technology sector, according to the American Journal of Transportation (AJOT).

The comprehensive logistics services provided for BAT Germany at the facility encompass goods receipt, storage, order picking, packing, and shipping, as well as returns management.

“BAT’s goal in awarding the e-commerce logistics contract was to guarantee the most efficient and fastest delivery service for its customers. Our customer-centric approach allowed us to accommodate BAT’s specific processes and requirements,” says Thomas Becker, executive vice president at Arvato.

The logistics service provider commits to delivering within a 48-hour timeframe. To optimize warehouse operations for efficiency and speed, Arvato heavily integrates automation technology. Automated carton setup and closure processes significantly enhance the speed of operation. Moreover, product information is automatically included with orders through flyer dispensers.

“With its experienced team, Arvato provided us with very flexible and reliable support in setting up our logistics and distribution concept,” confirms Robert Juhnke, distribution manager at BAT Germany. “Even throughout the offer and final negotiation phase, the collaboration has been exceptionally cooperative.”

Sustainability is a growing trend in the vaping industry. Arvato is dedicated to doing its part, according to the AJOT story. In an effort to reduce plastic waste, the company adopted wet adhesive tape made from recycled paper, resulting in the annual saving of approximately 16 tons of plastic, as an alternative to polypropylene adhesive tape. Arvato’s approach to optimizing shipment sizing and processing minimizes the consumption of packaging materials.