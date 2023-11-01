A Heady Mixture

Very much so. Our latest innovation, OOKA, introduces a revolutionary concept. It is the world’s first pod-based, charcoal-free shisha device, which heats the molasses in a micro-oven powered by a rechargeable battery. Its innovative heating element, in collaboration with an integrated microchip, heats the shisha to its optimal temperature. This ensures users enjoy a consistent and pleasurable experience, drawing a parallel to the precision that coffee enthusiasts seek in achieving the perfect brew. Importantly, OOKA’s innovative design brings the traditional shisha ritual into the modern era by removing the need for charcoal to heat the shisha and, in turn, removing charcoal “smoke” from the experience. As such, OOKA provides the cleanest shisha experience available for both users and the environment. It offers, on average, a 94 percent reduction in a range of harmful chemicals and nondetectable levels of carbon monoxide.