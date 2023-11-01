A Pipe Dream?

The Guardian newspaper on Oct. 6 published a trenchant cartoon by Ben Jennings that showed an angry-looking U.K. prime minister driving or stuck in traffic on a road heavily polluted with vehicle fumes. But it is not the vehicle fumes that are making Rishi Sunak angry. He is shouting at a pedestrian student choking on the fumes as he makes his way to school: “Maybe you should stop smoking.”

For readers not based in the U.K., I should explain that, two days earlier, the prime minister’s office had issued a news bulletin titled, “Prime Minister to create ‘smoke-free generation’ by ending cigarette sales to those born on or after 1 January 2009,” while, previously, we had been told that Sunak was considering taking away the powers of local governments to protect children by preventing cars being driven right up to school gates.

I hope that the Jennings cartoon was seen by those public health officials who are quoted in the bulletin as not only supporting the policy, which is a reasonable stance for them to take, but as heaping praise on the prime minister for looking after the interests of young people. They might like to ponder the way Sunak, as chancellor under prime minister Boris Johnson, resisted calls for extending the provision of free school meals to needy children; the way he has served in a government that has allowed more than 100 schools to become structurally unsound; the way he remained in government while it rolled out a chaotic pandemic-period education program, possibly ruining the life chances of countless children; the way he has in mind to prevent local governments from introducing lower speed limits and car-free zones, both of which have positive consequences for children; the way he has condoned the placement of lone asylum-seeking children in hotels, despite the high court’s having found the practice unlawful; and, possibly most heinous of all, the way he condoned the painting over of cartoon murals at other centers housing children seeking asylum lest the centers became too welcoming.

I hope the public health people concerned do think about these matters, which are by no means exhaustive, and each of which will negatively affect the mental and physical well-being of children under the care of Sunak, a committed fossil fuel aficionado. And I hope that, in the future, before being drawn into the political sphere, they bear in mind that politicians regularly use children much as conjurors use their assistants.

I should let it be known also that Sunak heads a party that has been in government for 13 years, that is deeply divided and unpopular and that faces an election next year. In fact, his situation puts me in mind of Maynard Keynes, who apparently once made the point that when something momentous was at stake, the last things you needed in the mix were politicians trawling for votes.