A Taste of ‘Terroir’

“Shrinking” is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about the French tobacco sector. According to Statista, French tobacco sales are expected to decline by almost 1 percent annually between 2023 and 2028. In 2022, the tobacco market in France experienced its strongest value decline in a decade.

With the country’s last cigarette factory in Corsica closing this December, cigarette manufacture in France will come to an end. Due to the phaseout of EU tobacco subsidies in 2006, the area dedicated to tobacco cultivation in France has decreased as well—from 3,149 ha in 2016 to 1,205 ha in 2021.

Sadly, the only part of the tobacco landscape that continues to flourish is the illicit cigarette trade. According to a KPMG study commissioned by Philip Morris International, illegal smokes represented 32 percent of the French tobacco market in 2022.

However, this dark environment conceals some remarkable success stories.

One of them has been written by Collaboration Traditab Santele (CTS), an alliance of Traditab, a company run by small tobacco producers in southwestern France, and Santele, a Flemish family-owned manufacturer of traditional Belgian rolling tobacco.

Considering the pressures from increasing regulation, the two companies felt it made sense to join forces. Traditab provided the raw materials and tobacco cultivation knowledge; Santele contributed roll-your-own expertise and manufacturing facilities.

Established in 2016, CTS today is a medium-sized enterprise headquartered in Belgium with offices in France and Spain that currently manufactures and markets four brands of RYO tobaccos, focusing on the concept of “terroir.” The French term is used to describe the environmental factors that affect a crop’s phenotype, including unique environmental contexts, farming practices and growth habitat.

CTS’ Vasconha RYO brand, an American-blend type, is made of 100 percent tobacco cultivated by farmers in Gascony, the Basque Country and Aragon, traditional tobacco cultivating regions on both sides of the Pyrenees. Wervikse Tabak b34, a fine-cut dark blend, comes from Wervik, a historical tobacco-growing region in Flanders. The tobacco for Veramia, a Virginia blend, is cultivated exclusively in the western Spanish region of Extremadura, where tobacco has been grown since the 16th century.