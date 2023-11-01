World Tobacco Middle East is set to return to Dubai Nov. 27–28, 2023, reasserting its position as the largest international B2B tobacco event beyond western Europe, drawing attendees from over 90 countries. As the premier event for the Middle East’s tobacco industry, it has become a cornerstone for professionals in the field, fostering vital in-person connections, networking and business.

Trusted by leading brands and manufacturers, WT Middle East is the flagship exhibition of the World Tobacco series, which annually gathers over 13,000 professionals. With established events in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, the WT Events portfolio will be further expanding into Africa next year with a conference and exhibition in Zimbabwe, reflecting its dedication to supporting clients entering new markets and stimulating business growth.

This year’s event in Dubai is poised to be its biggest yet, featuring over 250 exhibitors, welcoming over 7,000 visitors and showcasing thousands of products. Due to its impressive growth, the event show floor has expanded to another hall, the Trade Centre Arena, with stand space now completely sold out.

With new exhibitors from HTL Human Trust Lean, Khyber Tobacco Co., Multi Tabak, Ora Tobacco and Mind Spirit Designs & Works as well as returning companies such as Sopariwala, Kaane, ARD, Gulbahar and Premium Tobacco, the upcoming trade show promises to offer an even wider range of products and services for attendees.

To ensure a truly immersive experience, attendees can use the Lex Tobacco Smoking Lounge, an expansive 700-square-meter space designed for meetings, relaxation and product sampling.

At World Tobacco Middle East 2023, you can participate in the largest tobacco event outside Western Europe, avail yourself of exclusive offers from over 250 leading suppliers, connect with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge machinery and gain insights into regulatory matters. Such trade events are pivotal in nurturing personal and business relationships within the global tobacco industry.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.wtevents.com/middle-east.