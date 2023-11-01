Gotham Cigars Launches Back Alley Cigarillos

Gotham Cigars released a new line of cigarillos called Back Alley.

Back Alley cigarillos are made in the Dominican Republic and are constructed using a blend of carefully aged Dominican tobaccos. The cigars are 4.5 inches long with a ring gauge of 27 and are packed three cigars to a pouch. Six popular flavors are available—Banana, Russian Cream, White Grape, Blue Vanilla, Mixed Berry and Sweet—and benefit from a premium infusion process to ensure the flavors are authentic and delicious, according to a press release. Back Alley cigarillos will be priced at $18.99 for 15 pouches.

“For some time, I have wanted to introduce a cigarillo that brings something new to the market … Back Alley does just that,” said Manny Balani, owner and president of Gotham Cigars. “Staying true to our urban upbringing, founded in New York City and operating out of Miami for the last 20-plus years, our Back Alley cigarillos are created for an urban audience that is looking for something new, exciting and just a little bit mysterious. We want adult cigarillo smokers to find their own back alley when they light up! We are very proud of this cigar and look forward to introducing it to the market.”

Back Alley cigarillos from Gotham Cigars are available now at www.gothamcigars.com.