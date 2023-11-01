JR Cigar Introduces JR Pure Origin: Terra de Andes

JR Cigar is introducing its second blend, JR Pure Origin: Terra de Andes, beginning Nov. 1. The product will be available exclusively online at www.jrcigars.com.

The JR Pure Origin line was born out of JR Cigar’s desire to offer its customers something truly unique by using rare and exotic tobaccos from around the world, according to the company.

The cigar derives its name from the Andes Mountains of South America, home of the tallest active volcano in the world. Not only do the Andes have an incredibly rich history—it’s the birthplace of one of the six earliest civilizations—but the Andes is where the tobacco plant first blossomed. Aided by the nutrient-rich soil, unique microclimate and special ecosystem, tobacco grown in this mountain range produces a bold yet delicate smoke with amazing and diverse tonalities.

“With JR Pure Origin, we have brought our exclusive lines to new heights, and we look forward to continuing that success with this release,” says Brad Winstead, CEO of JR Cigar. “In partnering with Rafael Nodal and the legendary A.J. Fernandez, we have created a unique and complex cigar that tells the story of the region with each puff.”

JR Pure Origin: Terra de Andes uses aged Nicaraguan and Peruvian filler tobaccos, giving it a sweet and spicy center. Its Ecuadorian Sumatra binder adds touches of coffee and richness while its Ecuadorian Habano wrapper offers up notes of spice, leather and tobacco sweetness.

JR Pure Origin: Terra de Andes is packaged in boxes containing 10 cigars, and it is available in three classic vitolas: 5X50 Robusto ($108 per box, $12 per single); 6X50 Toro ($117 per box, $13 per single); and 6X56 Toro Gordo ($126 per box, $14 per single).