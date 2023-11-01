Surprising Successes

We can’t say it often enough: cigarette smoking is still the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the U.S. It kills millions worldwide every year. Preventing cigarette use and helping people who don’t quit to consider lower-harm alternatives are medical and moral imperatives.

As pioneering nicotine researcher Karl Fagerstrom has said, “Realistically, no single alternative nicotine product category will be able to reduce smoking rates and the associated disease burden.” Individuals and nations will find different options appealing and acceptable. His article “Can Alternative Nicotine Products Put the Final Nail in the Smoking Coffin?” highlights five nations’ successes. In the U.K., Sweden, Norway, New Zealand and Japan, higher uptake of alternative nicotine products has meant lower smoking rates compared to their neighbors.

According to the Associated Press, “Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the Europe Union, is close to declaring itself ‘smoke-free’—defined as having fewer than 5 percent daily smokers in the population.” As of 2022, they had reached 5.6 percent. Thanks in large part to snus, Sweden has the lowest tobacco-related mortality among men in Europe.

David Sweanor of the Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics at the University of Ottawa regularly monitors tobacco company behavior. When Japan Tobacco released their second-half results in July, he noted the “extraordinary” shift in Japan’s tobacco use.

“Overall, the cigarette market has declined by half since heated products were introduced,” Sweanor says. “It is important to note that Japan has achieved this dramatic decline in cigarette smoking without policies actively encouraging the change.”

Roberto Sussman of the National Autonomous University of Mexico UNAM challenges us to look at the inverse proposition. “In the last 20 years, is there one case—a country, a subpopulation—of a significant reduction in smoking prevalence in which any effect or influence from usage of noncombustible products can be absolutely ruled out?” he asks. “I doubt there is a single case.”

Natural experiments created by bans on e-cigarettes in some U.S. states offer added noteworthy support for vaping as an effective substitute for smoking. Compared to “control” states with no full or partial e-cigarette bans, the states of Massachusetts, Washington and Rhode Island saw increased cigarette sales.