Tobacco Income Up at Vector

Vector Group announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $364.1 million, down 3.7 percent, or $13.9 million, compared to the prior year period.

The tobacco segment wholesale market share declined to 5.3 percent from 5.7 percent in the prior year period, and retail market share increased to 5.9 percent from 5.7 percent in the prior year period.

Montego wholesale market share increased to 3.5 percent from 2.8 percent in the prior year period, and retail market share increased to 3.8 percent from 2.8 percent in the prior year period.

Operating income was $90.5 million, up 7.9 percent, or $6.6 million, compared to the prior year period.

Tobacco segment operating income was $94.8 million, up 7.6 percent, or $6.7 million, compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $94.9 million, up 8.8 percent, or $7.7 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA was $96.3 million, up 7.4 percent, or $6.7 million, compared to the prior year period.

Year-to-date consolidated revenues were $1.06 billion, down 1.2 percent, or $13.3 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco segment revenues were $1.06 billion, up 0.2 percent, or $2.6 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco segment wholesale and retail market share increased to 5.5 percent and 5.8 percent from 5.4 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, in the prior year period.

Year-to-date Montego wholesale market share increased to 3.4 percent from 2.4 percent in the prior year period, and retail market share increased to 3.6 percent from 2.4 percent in the prior year period. Operating income was $236.4 million, down 5.3 percent, or $13.3 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco segment operating income was $248.5 million, down 2.2 percent, or $5.5 million, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $267.1 million, up 2.9 percent, or $7.6 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco adjusted EBITDA was $271.0 million, up 5.6 percent, or $14.4 million, compared to the prior year period.

Tobacco segment wholesale and retail market share increased to 5.5 percent and 5.8 percent from 5.1 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, in the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Montego wholesale and retail market share increased to 3.3 percent and 3.5 percent from 2 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

“We are proud that Montego grew to be the largest discount brand in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the skillful execution by Liggett to offer the best value proposition in the U.S. cigarette industry,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and CEO of Vector Group, in a statement. “As Liggett continues to outperform the market, we remain focused on optimizing long-term profit and driving value for stockholders by effectively managing its volume, pricing and market share.”