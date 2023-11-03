Azerbaijan Prepares Exports for Italy

Azerbaijan tobacco processing factory “Azertertun” has begun production of cured tobacco with principal products for export to Italy, according to 2Firsts.

The factory reportedly uses advanced production equipment from the United States, Italy and Germany. This year, 620.1 hectares of tobacco were cultivated in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oguz and other areas, according to the factory’s general manager.

An estimated 470 tons of processed fine-cut tobacco will come from the cultivated leaf.