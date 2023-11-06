Documentary Celebrates ‘Swedish Miracle’

We Are Innovation (WAI), an activist group, will pre-screen the documentary How Sweden Quit Smoking to a select audience on Nov. 15, 2023, at RSA House in London.

Directed by award-winning Polish filmmaker Tomasz Agencki, the documentary explores how Sweden managed to reduce smoking to levels unrivaled in the European Union and elsewhere.

According to its makers, How Sweden Quit Smoking highlights the determination, innovation and creativity that drove the Swedes toward a milestone unparalleled in contemporary times. The documentary features the perspectives of scholars, doctors, innovators and activists while demonstrating the interplay of science, politics, history and personal responsibility at the center of this journey.

“We are incredibly thrilled to bring this important documentary to the broad audience,” said WAI CEO Federico Fernandez in a statement. “How Sweden Quit Smoking will inspire stakeholders, decision-makers, activists and the general public to pursue innovation and creativity toward a better future for all. This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in leveraging effective innovation methodologies to help transform the world’s most pressing problems.”

“The goal of this documentary is to generate a positive impact on society,” said Agencki. “Through the journey of Sweden toward becoming a smoke-free nation, I hope to inspire people worldwide to embrace innovation, personal responsibility and to work toward a better society.”

Registration is available through Eventbrite.