Habanos Announces Dates for 2024 Habano Festival

The dates for the XXIV Edition of the Habano Festival, have been announced. The exclusive cigar event is to be held in Havana from Feb. 26 – to March 1, 2024.

Habanos, S.A., the state-run distributor of global Cuban cigars, said in a release that its annual event is “in an international and exclusive atmosphere,” and it will include a wide-ranging program of activities combining the knowledge of the Habano and the exciting culture, including the ending final evening gala dinner and famed humidor auction.

“In this XXIV Edition, the best specialists, distributors and aficionados will enjoy all the activities that along with the best gastronomy and music have made this famous event: visits to renowned Habanos factories, plantations, seminars with interesting lectures, exclusives pairings, contests and three very special nights where they will get a sneak preview of the latest Habanos, S.A. novelties,” the release states.

Habanos, S.A. is already “working to make this event memorable for the expectations of aficionados with the passion and magic that they have come to expect from each new edition.”

More details on the Habano Festival will be announced soon and registration will be open to the public.