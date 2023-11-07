22nd Century Expands Nicotine-Reduction IP

22nd Century Group has signed a reduced nicotine content technology license with North Carolina State University. The latest license provides additional modes of efficiently producing reduced nicotine content tobacco plants, extending 22nd Century’s IP portfolio. The license will provide 22nd Century Group exclusive rights to the technology until 2042.

“Our reduced nicotine content technologies support the first and only FDA MRTP [modified-risk tobacco product] authorized combustible smoking harm reduction products that meet adult smokers where they are today, providing a new solution to help them smoke less and achieve their health goals,” said 22nd Century Group interim CEO John Miller in a statement.

“This latest license further enhances and expands on our capabilities to produce reduced nicotine content tobacco plants as we work to bring these innovative products to market for the betterment of public health, including by enhancing our capability to produce reduced nicotine content tobacco plants suitable for international markets that are opposed to genetically modified plants.”