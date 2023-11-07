22nd Century Expands Nicotine-Reduction IP
22nd Century Group has signed a reduced nicotine content technology license with North Carolina State University. The latest license provides additional modes of efficiently producing reduced nicotine content tobacco plants, extending 22nd Century’s IP portfolio. The license will provide 22nd Century Group exclusive rights to the technology until 2042.
“Our reduced nicotine content technologies support the first and only FDA MRTP [modified-risk tobacco product] authorized combustible smoking harm reduction products that meet adult smokers where they are today, providing a new solution to help them smoke less and achieve their health goals,” said 22nd Century Group interim CEO John Miller in a statement.
“This latest license further enhances and expands on our capabilities to produce reduced nicotine content tobacco plants as we work to bring these innovative products to market for the betterment of public health, including by enhancing our capability to produce reduced nicotine content tobacco plants suitable for international markets that are opposed to genetically modified plants.”
Under terms of the exclusive license, 22nd Century will have full use of the patent rights and plant materials to develop and commercialize reduced nicotine content tobacco using this latest non-GMO technology, which further enables worldwide marketability of the company’s VLN reduced nicotine content products.
“22nd Century is pioneering a new pathway in the global fight to end the health and economic harms of smoking, offering both GMO and non-GMO solutions suitable worldwide,” said Miller. “Extensive clinical research, much of it funded by national government health agencies, has consistently documented the benefit of reduced nicotine content tobacco products in helping adult smokers to break the bonds of nicotine addiction and smoke less over time. Reduced nicotine content solutions, such as our VLN products, provide a new solution to adult smokers who want to quit, but have not found success with traditional cessation products.”