Cyprus: One in Three Smokes

About one-third of Cyprus residents smoke, according to statistics from Marc, a research company, reports The Cyprus Mail.

Marc interviewed 801 households across Cyprus, finding that 30.1 percent of respondents are smokers. The research was done on behalf of Philip Morris Cyprus.

The number of smokers last year was 31.3 percent.

Though the number of smokers remains high, about 90 percent of respondents said they are concerned about the health effects of smoking, and 80 percent of smokers said their main motivation for quitting would be the impact quitting would have on their health and physical condition. Only 22 percent of smokers stated that they are fully informed about available alternatives, and 81 percent said information should be available to them.