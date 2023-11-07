Western Australia: New School Policies to Stop Vaping

The government of Western Australia (WA) has introduced new school behavior policies to prevent students from vaping.

Students caught vaping will risk being unable to attend school events, such as balls, graduations and other extra-curricular activities. The new rules also include mandatory programs for students in years five to seven that teach them about the dangers of vaping; new teaching and learning resources for prevention education for students in years eight to 10; and a trial of vape detectors in up to 10 schools across the state.

“The prevalence of vapes in our community is a serious issue,” said Tony Buti, WA’s education minister. “The biggest misunderstanding is they are harmless compared to cigarettes—this is not true—vapes are not safe, and they are contributing to a new generation of nicotine dependency.”

It’s illegal in WA to sell e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping products to anyone without a doctor’s prescription. These devices are only allowed for smoking cessation purposes and must be obtained from a pharmacy.

Youth often purchase vapes online, from retail stores or from friends and contacts, according to the WA Department of Education. More than 70 percent of participants in an October survey of over 3,000 individuals aged 12 to 18 found it easy for a young person to “get a vape,” and many respondents stated that the products are prolific, especially in schools. The survey was used in a report on vaping by Jacqueline McGowan-Jones, WA commissioner for children and young people.