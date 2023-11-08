Budget Office Urged to Reject Flavored Cigar Ban

The Cigar Association of America (CAA) has asked the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to withdraw the Food and Drug Administration flavored cigar product standard (FCPS) banning flavors in cigars, which it said would cost the industry nearly $4 billion in sales—up to 47 percent of industry sales—and destroy 16,000 jobs.

“We presented evidence to OMB that FDA’s proposed flavored cigar ban dramatically fails to meet the criteria necessary for such a ban under the Tobacco Control Act, offering little or no public health benefit while having a devastating economic impact on the industry,” said CAA President David Ozgo in a statement following the group’s Nov. 6 meeting with OMB officials.

“FDA claims the product standard will reduce youth usage of cigars and that prohibiting flavored cigars will address health disparities in minority adult subpopulations. CAA showed OMB government data demonstrating that neither of these claims is true.”

In order for FDA to impose a flavored cigar ban through a FCPS, the law requires that the Agency consider: whether the potential product standard is appropriate for the public health, taking into consideration scientific evidence concerning the risks and benefits to the population as a whole; the increased or decreased likelihood that existing users of tobacco products will stop using such products; and, the increased or decreased likelihood that those who do not use tobacco products will start using such products.

“FDA’s flavored cigar product standard fails on all three accounts,” Ozgo charged. “Youth usage rates of cigars, and of flavored cigars in particular, are at all-time lows and these low rates reflect a stable and sustained trend.”