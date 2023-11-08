Vapers Cheer EU Recognition of E-cigs as Possible Quit Aid

The EU’s Subcommittee on Public Health (SANT) has endorsed the potential role of vaping in supporting smoking cessation, according to the World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA).

Parliament’s report on non-communicable diseases acknowledges that vaping is a way for smokers to gradually quit.

“Parliament’s recognition that vaping can help smokers quit is a step in the right direction,” said WVA Director Michael Landl. “With the well-documented success of vaping as a smoking cessation aid, it’s crucial for the EU to fully embrace this tool within its strategy to reduce smoking-related illnesses. Vaping not only offers a way out for smokers but is instrumental in achieving public health goals.”

Despite this recognition, the WVA views the report’s proposal to extend smoking bans to vaping as problematic.

“Treating vaping the same as smoking in public spaces sends the wrong message to smokers who want to quit,” said Landl. “There is no evidence of harm from secondhand vaping. The Subcommittee must reconsider the broader impact, including the risk of former smokers relapsing. A more thoughtful regulatory approach based on common sense is imperative to ensure that vaping remains a viable option for those committed to quitting cigarettes.”

The WVA believes that for the EU to significantly lower smoking rates and effectively tackle NCDs, supportive measures for harm reduction strategies like vaping must be integrated into public health policies.