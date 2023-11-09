Nicotine Alternatives Boost Cessation: Tholos Foundation

The Tholos Foundation, in partnership with Japan-based Pacific Alliance Institute and Sweden-based consulting firm Scantech Strategy Advisors, has released a policy paper, Safer Nicotine Works, on how Sweden and Japan have successfully reduced smoking rates by introducing safer alternative nicotine products.

Safer Nicotine Works investigates oral nicotine and heated tobacco’s effects on smoking rates in Sweden and Japan. It follows Vaping Works, which studied four countries’ vaping experiences. The latter found that nations adopting vaping, like the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and New Zealand, experienced smoking rate reductions at double the global average.

In Japan, the introduction of heated tobacco products has remarkably reduced male smoking rates below 30 percent for the first time, reversing previous stagnation.

Sweden, with a smoking rate of 5.6 percent 1 is poised to be “smoke-free” within the year. The recent decline in smoking is attributed to the rise of nicotine pouches introduced in 2019.