Persistence Pays

Beating a Flavor Ban

Meanwhile, in Europe, the EU is in the process of implementing its 2021 Beating Cancer Plan and preparing to review its Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). In 2022, THR proponents rejoiced when the European Parliament for the first time recognized the THR concept with the adoption of a report by its Special Committee on Beating Cancer (BECA).

That success can at least in part be attributed to the work of consumer representatives. “Along with our 24 partner associations, I think we played a significant role,” says Damian Sweeney, a partner in the European Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (ETHRA).

“From the beginning of BECA’s mandate in September 2020, we wrote and published articles on the BECA meetings to inform consumers about what was going on. As the meetings progressed and amendments were tabled and discussed, we could see that flavors were under threat. So, along with partners, we wrote to all members of the BECA Committee on three occasions to outline the importance of flavors in the success of vaping products as a harm reduction tool.

“Another important recommendation to come from BECA—and something we also raised with committee members—was that risk assessments should compare the use of safer nicotine products [SNPs] to smoking. Although we don’t think the final report was specific enough as it said risk assessments should compare safer nicotine products to ‘consuming other tobacco products,’ this was still a positive, as it calls into question the validity of the Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Emerging Risks Opinion, which compared risks [of safer nicotine products] to nonsmoking.”

Cooperation among consumer advocacy groups is vital, according to Sweeney. “One of the founding principles of ETHRA was to coordinate and amplify the tobacco harm reduction voice in Europe, in support of millions of nicotine consumers,” he says. “One of our biggest strengths is our partner associations and how we work together to further the goals of THR.”

The ETHRA has recently been busy with the revised TPD, which is expected to be adopted in 2024. “We have been actively involved at every stage of the evaluation,” says Sweeney. “We’ve taken part in numerous calls for evidence, public consultations, and been invited to participate in targeted stakeholder consultations and interviews. As the next iteration of the TPD will impact millions of consumers of safer nicotine products, it is essential that consumers have a voice, and it has been our mission to ensure consumers have that voice.

“Our message has been simple—safer nicotine products are a popular and effective means to quit smoking and are proven to be substantially less dangerous. Policymakers should consider the opportunities safer nicotine products offer in reaching smoke-free targets and be acutely aware of potential unintended consequences of prohibitive policies, such as flavor bans or high taxation.”

Recently, the ETHRA wrote to members of the newly formed EU Subcommittee on Public Health (SANT) ahead of the presentation of the Rapporteur’s Draft Report on noncommunicable diseases (NCD). “We highlighted that ‘tobacco use’ was erroneously identified as a risk factor when it should be ‘smoking.’ We also outlined the importance of safer nicotine products in reducing smoking and NCD prevalence. During the meeting, two members of SANT, who were also in BECA, asked that the BECA recommendations on SNPs be incorporated into the final SANT report. So, I’m quietly confident that those positives will be included.”