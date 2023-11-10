U.K. Mulls Vape Tax

U.K. ministers are considering a new vapor tax as part of the move to create a “smoke-free generation” that would also include a gradual total ban on smoking, according to The Guardian.

Documents that were published along with Rishi Sunak’s first king’s speech show that an eight-week consultation on smoking and vaping is planned and will “explore a new duty” on vapor products.

There is an “important balance” that needs to be met to make sure cigarettes are taxed higher than vapes, The Guardian noted, citing Downing Street.

Ministers plan to introduce the new tobacco and vapes bill next month. It will include tighter restrictions on vaping and phase out the sale of cigarettes, making it so that children currently aged 14 or younger will never legally be able to purchase the products.