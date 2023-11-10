CORESTA is holding an agro-phyto webinar on “Low Nicotine Tobacco—Current Insight and Perspectives for the Agricultural Production of Raw Materials.”

The webinar will be held on Dec. 5, 2023, from 2 p.m. CET to 3:30 p.m. CET. The registration deadline is Dec. 4, 2023.

“This webinar seeks to highlight our current understanding of low nicotine production capabilities as well as the successes and failures of applied research in the areas of genetics and agronomy,” according to CORESTA.