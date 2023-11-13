Organigram Looking for New CFO

Derrick West will transition away from his role as chief financial officer at Organigram Holdings to focus on recovery following surgery later this month.

Paolo De Luca, current chief strategy officer, has been appointed interim CFO while the company completes a search for a new permanent CFO. De Luca previously served as the company’s CFO between 2017 and 2020.

“Derrick has left a legacy of stabilizing our financial processes along with the implementation of our ERP and has supported the company through a period of high growth including the acquisitions of our Winnipeg and Lac-Supérieur facilities,” said Organigram CEO Beena Goldenberg in a statement. “We are grateful for his contributions during his time on the board beginning in 2017 and since becoming CFO in 2020 and we wish him well.”

Organigram Holdings is the parent company of Organigram, a licensed producer of cannabis, cannabis-derived products and cannabis infused edibles in Canada.

Recently British American Tobacco increased its equity position in Organigram from 19 percent to 45 percent.