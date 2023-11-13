Slovenia Bans Flavors and Smoking Rooms

The government of Slovenia has banned most flavorings in electronic nicotine delivery systems such as e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products, reports Euractiv. The only flavors still permitted are tobacco and mint.

“There is mounting research showing that among adolescents who otherwise do not smoke, the use of electronic cigarettes raises the likelihood of them starting to smoke regular cigarettes by up to four times,” Health Minister spokesperson Valentina Prevolnik Rupel was quoted as saying.

The government has also prohibited smoking rooms in public places such as bars and airports, as ventilation, filtration and other technologies have proven ineffective against exposure to tobacco smoke, according to Rupel.

To discourage black market sales of flavored products, the government intends to introduce new rules prohibiting individuals from selling or importing tobacco products in bulk.

Every year, 3,100 people die from smoking in Slovenia, according to Health Ministry data.