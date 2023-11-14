Javier Estades Reelected as CAA Chairman

The Cigar Association of America (CAA) has reelected Tabacalera USA CEO Javier Estades as its chairman.

“Chairman Estades has been a leader in advancing public policy for the Cigar industry at the federal, state and local levels,” said CAA President David Ozgo in a statement. “He helped guide us to significant victories on a number of critical issues, which his peers recognized by reelecting him for another term as chairman. I personally appreciate his partnership, guidance, and support.”

“I am excited to continue as Chairman of CAA, and proud of all the big wins we have achieved for the cigar industry,” said Estades. “We still have challenges ahead, but CAA is ready to continue fighting against improper, overreaching efforts by FDA and state and local governments.”

As head of Tabacalera USA, Estades oversees a number of premium cigar entities, including Fort Lauderdale-based premium cigar company Altadis USA, the distributor and marketer of classic handmade premium cigars such as Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta and H. Upmann. He is also responsible for JR Cigar, one of the largest online retailers for premium cigars, cigar accessories, humidors, etc. and Casa de Montecristo, the premier modern cigar store featuring a large selection of premium cigars, smoking accessories, walk-in humidors, lounges and full bars across the U.S.

After joining the U.S. cigar industry in 2011, he was first elected chairman of the CAA in November 2015.

CAA is a leading national trade association for the U.S. cigar industry, representing the full range of the cigar industry. The organization supports its members by helping them successfully navigate through a challenging business environment, utilizing a broad network of advocates, who engage officials at the federal, state and local levels of government.

“Cigars are more than a great American tradition—they are a powerful contributor to the American economy, responsible for billions of dollars in annual revenue and thousands of quality jobs,” Ozgo noted.

Originally established in New York City in 1937 as Cigar Manufacturers of America, CAA’s roots date to predecessor organizations prior to 1900. The group is now based in Washington, D.C.