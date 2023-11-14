Kaival Appoints Hopkins as Executive Chairman

Kaival Brands Innovations Group has expanded the role of Barry Hopkins, chairman of the board, to the new position of executive chairman. In this role, Hopkins will serve as Kaival Brands’ principal executive officer. Current President and CEO Eric Mosser will continue to manage day-to-day operations of the company.

Hopkins joined Kaival Brands as chairman of the board in March 2023. He is a 40-year tobacco industry veteran with deep operational experience and industry contacts. With his expanded responsibilities, Hopkins will play a more active role in the strategic direction and oversight of the company, with a focus on accelerating revenue growth, improving operational efficiencies and executing on Kaival Brands’ strategic initiatives.

“Since I joined Kaival Brands in March, I have become even more energized by the opportunities for our company and look forward to working with Eric and our excellent senior leadership team to refine our strategic business plan and reignite growth,” said Hopkins in a statement. “I aim to foster a culture of performance and accountability and to establish clear decision-making processes and strong communication, which are essential for moving our promising business forward.”

Hopkins spent most of his decades-long career primarily in senior sales and marketing roles for Turning Point Brands and Altria.