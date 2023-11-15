Conditional Approval for Redwood Nicotine Studies

Redwood Scientific Technologies has secured conditional approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) and Central Institutional Review Board to study nicotine addiction in vape devices.

The conditional IRB approval not only paves the way for the study on Redwood’s product for nicotine addiction in vape devices but also extends to a study on TBX Free, the company’s primary product designed to combat nicotine addiction in traditional cigarettes.

“It has been a long road for us, and we are working around the clock to get these products on the market as fast as possible,” said Redwood CEO Jason Cardiff. “We understand the urgency for help when it comes to the addiction of nicotine in vapes.”