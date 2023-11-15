Egypt: Cigarette Companies Increase Prices
Egypt’s Eastern Co. recently announced price increases to help absorb the cost of inflation. Following this announcement, Philip Morris Misr updated its price list for all its conventional cigarettes and heated-tobacco products, reports Daily News Egypt. The company has urged retailers and distributors to comply with the price changes.
Since 2022, Philip Morris Misr has placed a QR code on all product packaging, allowing consumers to scan the code to verify official prices.
Under the changes, Merit will now sell for EGP74 ($2.39) per pack, Marlboro for EGP69 per pack, Marlboro Crafted for EGP59 per pack, L&M for EGP50 per pack, Heets Selections for EGP56 per pack, Heets Dimensions for EGP56 per pack and Terea for EGP56 per pack. The price changes mark a 15 percent to 20.5 percent increase, according to Ahram Online.