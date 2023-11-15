Hyla Applies to Sell Vegan Vape in Europe

Endexx Corp.’s Hyla division is filing an EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) application for its vegan formulated e-cigarette products.

“Our proprietary botanical ingredient profile, flavoring and vegan sensitive formulations created in the United States will carry through in Hyla’s nicotine-enhanced products. These factors are what differentiate Hyla’s product quality,” stated Nick Mehdi, CEO of Hyla. “Hyla’s distribution partners in Europe are the top tobacco and e-cigarette distributors in Europe and have directly requested this product expansion due to ongoing demand and need for compliance leadership provided by Hyla.”

The TPD registration accelerates Hyla’s product placement into Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Several of the listed countries have already reviewed Hyla’s non-nicotine products. The TPD registration opens the European market to all Hyla’s products.

“Endexx’s investment into Hyla has generated early success by providing non-nicotine electronic devices into the international markets. The Hyla brand represents high-quality, vegan and natural products, with attention to all regulations and compliance required to conduct commerce in each country,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx. “This registration process helps secure the success of our long-term target of being a dominant player in the international age-restricted CPG markets.”