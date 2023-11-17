Alexander Solomakhin To Lead Donskoy Tabak

Japan Tobacco International has appointed Alexander Solomakhin as director of its Donskoy Tabak factory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, reports Interfax, citing data from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

Prior to his current position, Solomakhin was director of sales for JTI’s southern Russia region.

JTI Donskoy Tabak was previously headed by Sergei Lavrikov, who is currently director of the Pereslavl Tabak tobacco factory.

JTI closed the acquisition of Donskoy Tabak, which was previously part of Agrokom Group, in 2018 and completed its merger with JTI Russia in December 2021. After the reorganization, production at the Rostov factory was taken over by JTI Donskoy Tabak.

JTI Russia is the largest producer of tobacco products in Russia.