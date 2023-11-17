FDA Sends Warnings Over Youth-Appealing Designs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to seven online retailers for selling and/or distributing unauthorized e-cigarettes packaged to look like youth-appealing toys and drink containers, including milk cartons, soft drink bottles and slushies, according to the FDA. The agency stated that the products’ designs may also help youth conceal the e-cigarettes from adults or be confused with an everyday object and the contents accidentally ingested by young children.

“As we continue into the school year, it’s critical that parents, teachers and other adults are aware of illegal e-cigarettes deceptively packaged to look like everyday items,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “These types of products can be easily concealed and contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm the developing adolescent brain.”

The seven retailers that were issued warning letters were given 15 working days to respond with the steps they will take to correct any violations and to prevent future violations. Failure to promptly correct the violations can result in additional FDA actions such as an injunction, seizure and/or civil money penalties.